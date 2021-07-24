Home > Bollywood I’ve walked out of projects when I realized that makers had ill intentions: Shruti Gera Sakina Mehdi | July 24, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Indian actress Shruti Gera appeared in an interview and revealed compromising stuff actors are asked to do in Bollywood by casting directors.

Gera shared, “I don’t remember exactly which casting director mentioned it to me but at least a few did. One mentioned they could introduce me to Raj Kundra, another said this guy intends to start a production house and he is coming in the web space in a big way. I said no to it immediately. But I am more grateful that I kept myself safe. We all thought that he is some big shot but turns out he is a person who does porn films.”

She added, “Imagine someone like me who has done several hundreds of TV commercials with the biggest brands out there and a casting guy has the audacity to approach someone like me. When the news came out, I felt like someone punched in the stomach that how dare someone think that I would be open to do such a thing.”

She further added, “I realized that a lot goes on here in the industry. Young female actors are drugged, their compromising videos are shot and through that people blackmail them and pimp them out. It is very common. Even young male actors face this. They do a lot of things, they honey trap and they make you vulnerable… I have walked out of projects when I realized that the makers had ill intentions. But it is always not that easy. They also put cameras in your room and shoot something and then blackmail you with it and force an actor to do something that they don’t want to.”

She concluded, “The main leads are hardly ever auditioned, unless it’s an all new cast in a film which is rare. Even for the big banner films the main cast is always decided and they hunt just for fill up roles. Things are changing slowly now but films are known to be ventured into via socializing, meetings and contacts, making it a grey area and models/actors are susceptible to exploitation be it male or females.”