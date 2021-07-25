Home > Entertainment Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal’s adorable reaction, does not want him to pose for pictures Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Muneeb Butt’s daughter Amal’s adorable reaction, does not want him to pose for pictures

Renowned Pakistani actor and model Muneeb Butt shared an adorable glimpse of celebrating Eid Day 3 with cute snaps of himself, captured with his daughter Amal.

Posting the pictures on his Instagram handle, the Koi Chaand Rakh star shared a sneak peek about how his one-year-old munchkin is pulling her father to take her outside as he pose for the pictures.





"Baba Stop posing for pics and take me outside," Muneeb captioned alongside an adorable thread of pictures he shared on Friday.

Little Amal, that Muneeb shares with his wife Aiman Khan, is among the most-loved celebrity baby on social media.

Fans who adore the family of three, could not stop gushing over Amal's persuasion. "MashAllah just look at amal how cute she is," added one Instagram user.

"I wish I was there so that I can take her outside," added another.