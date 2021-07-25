Home > Entertainment Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain share emotional feeling of holding their baby for the first time Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Iqra Aziz & Yasir Hussain share emotional feeling of holding their baby for the first time

Pakistani showbiz industry’s beloved real-life couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have welcomed their first child together.

The Karachi Se Lahore actor took to Instagram to announce the exciting good news on Friday.

Sharing the news with his fans and followers, the Baaghi actor shared an adorable snap of their son's hand and wrote, "Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain [By the grace of God we welcome Kabir Hussain]."

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi famed actress also shared her feelings after her son Kabir’s birth. In an adorable post on Instagram, Iqra shared her emotional feelings while holding her son for the first time. She captioned the post as, “Can’t Explain the feeling Alhamdulillah.”









Congratulations soon started pouring in, with celebrities like Ayeza Khan, Hadiqa Kiani and Sadaf Kanwal cheered the new mother in the town by wishing her the best and dropped emoticons of affection and care.

On the other hand, the new dad also took to his Instagram and shared his feelings while holding his son. The actor thanked the love of his life, Iqra and penned down his emotions.





“Thankyou iiqraaziz . Allah ne Aurat ko jo maqaam ata kia hai us ki wajah ab samajh mai aai hai . Love you. #kabirhussain,” he wrote, along with a monochrome picture of himself holding the baby.



