Anoushey Ashraf claps back at trolls for criticizing her dance video Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 25, 2021

Anoushey Ashraf claps back at trolls for criticizing her dance video

Popular host and VJ Anoushey Ashraf has recently clapped back at trolls for criticizing her recently posted dance video. She shared the viral dance challenge video on her Instagram on Friday, in which she can be seen rocking the dance moves on a hip-hop song in New York.





While her fans were stunned to see her performing the steps, many internet users criticized her dance video and posted bullying remarks.

Replying back to the trolls, Anoushey wrote, “I mostly got love for my dance video but some men were so upset by me living on ‘my’ terms it was ridiculous.”

“They called it a mujra, not our culture and they willingly abused me, sent me threats and called my family names. For one video, which according to their standard is not ‘our’ values,” added the host turned actress.

Earlier in June, the VJ shared an incident where an internet user harassed her online by sending her indecent messages. She took to the social media app and posted the indecent message alongside the user's profile, naming and shaming him.