Esra Bilgic leaves her fans awestruck with her flawless selfie

Famed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic left her social media fans and followers stunned with her latest perfect selfie. The starlet, who rose to fame for her iconic character of Halime Hatun in the world-famous historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared the latest selfie on Saturday.

Within minutes, the picture received thousands of likes and hearts as fans gushed over her gorgeous natural look.





The Turkish actress has received more than 665,340 likes on this picture of hers in just a couple of hours. Her co-star Engin Altan Duzyatan has also liked this photo, while the comments section is flooded with praises for the actress’ flawless beauty.