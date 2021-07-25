Home > Entertainment Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain gush over their new born son: ‘It’s the most beautiful feeling in the world’ Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

It's the most beautiful feeling ever'

Pakistani famed media personalities Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain spotted expressing love to the newborn as they held the baby in their arms for the first time.



The couple welcomed parenthood as they are blessed with a baby boy whom they have named Kabir.

Iqra and Yasir announced the good news on their official social media accounts.

Fans and fellow stars came forward to extend their good wishes and showered blessings on the new born child.

Recently, Yasir was seen lovingly hugging his son and thanking Iqra for giving him the best gift life could offer.

Iqra took her child in her arms soon after he was born. She could not stop gushing over Kabir, explaining that accepting motherhood is the most beautiful feeling in the world.

Iqra Aziz is one of the leading actresses of the showbiz industry who has made quite a name for herself through her role characterizations. She is currently seen performing in the drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat in the lead role.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019.



