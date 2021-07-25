Home > Entertainment ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’: Maya Ali gives fans sneak peek of her bridal look from the sets Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Maya Ali- poses from sets of 'Pehli Si Muhabbat'

Pakistan’s famed actress Maya Ali shared adorable clicks in a bridal outfit from the sets of drama serial Pehli Si Muhabbat.



In the pictures, Maya Ali was seen clad in a red bridal dress adorned with gold embroidery and paired with traditional gold jewelry.

She also posted pictures on Instagram, sharing her Mayun and Mehndi look from the drama.

Pehli Si Muhabbat is a drama based on a love story that blossomed between the character Rakshi, essayed by Maya Ali alongside Shehryar Munawar Siddiqui, who played the role of Aslam. The drama embodies the concept of true love.

The drama is now nearing its end which is just a few episodes away from the finale.

Fans wait impatiently as the twists and turns that the serial is expected to take slowly peak to its climax.

Maya Ali is an active social media user and treated her fans frequently with new looks and stunning styles, besides sharing her work endeavours.







