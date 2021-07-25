Home > Entertainment TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar reveal about wedding plans Zainab Nasir | July 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

TikTok stars Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar opened up on their rukhsati plans in a recent interview.



The couple tied the knot when the pandemic was at its peak.

Their followers and fans thought that the couple was now officially married but the two appeared on a show where they cleared the air regarding their marriage.

In a show hosted by Fiza Ali on Eid-ul-Azha, on GNN news , Zulqarnain said, “we are only nikkahfied, we did function in a simple family gathering with only a few family people, we really wanted to do a huge and grand wedding and it wasn’t possible during Covid-19 outbreak, the lockdown got strict, we only did nikkah at that time. We are planning Rukhsati and wedding within a year.”

Zulqarnain concluded, “A few of our family members are abroad who are expected to attend our wedding and it was one of the main reason of doing only Nikkah.”

The couple plan to arrange a grand ceremony for their rukhsati about a year from now depending on the COVID situation in the country.