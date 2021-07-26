Home > Entertainment Yasra Rizvi vows to raise a son who's kind, with whom ‘every living being feels safe’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Yasra Rizvi vows to raise a son who's kind, with whom ‘every living being feels safe’

Famed Pakistan TV actress actor Yasra Rizvi, who has delivered outstanding performance recently in drama serial Dunk, took to her social media handle to share a picture of her newborn son, along with thought-provoking note.

In the light of recent shocking incidents and horrific crimes against women in the country, the Churails star vowed to raise a son who's kind, respectful and compassionate.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Rizvi posted a noted that reads, “I vow to raise a son who is kind, humane, fair, compassionate and respectful. A man with whom women, children, transgenders, other men, animals, every living being feels safe, who is not threatened by women and their agency, who doesn’t take their vulnerability as license to exploit, whose first response is to empathize, who doesn’t blame the victim, who understands that human life is precious and not anyone’s to take, who knows that every human being has the right to choose, prosper and shine, who knows that he cant touch or for that matter speak to anyone without their consent, who UNDERSTANDS that being a man is not a privilege its a responsibility!”

The Dil Na Umeed To Nahi diva further added, “I don’t know what we can do about the monsters we live amidst or the sham of a society we are a part of at present other than protesting its very existence but we can change the future by starting today.”

“Be more mindful while raising your sons, pay that extra attention to your boys and what they are getting away with, STOP them now from becoming the problem tomorrow,” the actress concluded.

As horrific details of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam's murder, who was shot and beheaded in Islamabad, the civil society and women all over the country have been demanding justice and protesting against the ongoing killings of women.

Rizvi and husband Abdul Hadi welcomed their first baby on May 22.





The Manto actress took to Instagram and announced the good news with sweet photo of her son. Sharing the photo, Rizvi introduced the son, saying, “Ibn e Adam. you my love are the son of Adam .. being human is your only introduction and serving fellow beings is your only purpose .. rest is just detail .. have a great life!”