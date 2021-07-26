Home > Entertainment Babar Ali recreates video of his iconic song with daughter Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Babar Ali recreates video of his iconic song with daughter

Famed Pakistani actor Babar Ali’s latest recreation of his all-time popular song Janu Sun Zara with his daughter Zainab has taken the internet by storm.

“Reviving my first-ever song from my first film,” the 46-year-old actor wrote. “Lollywood was in full bloom and we made several films every year,” he added.





The iconic song, which is one of the superhit songs of its time, is from Babar’s 1995 film Jeeva, which was directed by Syed Noor. The song features famed Pakistani actress Resham opposite Babar. Their pairing was well received by the audiences and the song went on to become a hit.

“Made this with my precious little daughter, Zainab Ali,” he said. “All daughters are JANUS of their fathers,” he wrote.





Babar is known for his several hit films in the 1990s including, Khoey Ho Tum Kahan, Yeh Dil Aap Ka Huwa, and Larki Punjaban. He will appear in Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Later on, the Zebaish actor also shared hilarious bloopers with his daughter while they were shooting for the recreation video. Take a look.







