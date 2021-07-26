Home > Entertainment ‘Taqdeer’ by Junaid Khan is for people facing domestic violence Sakina Mehdi | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor and singer Junaid Khan had finally made a comeback to music after seven years with new song titled Taqdeer which highlights domestic violence in our society.

While talking about his latest single, the Sun Yaara actor said, “What I'm about to present to the world isn't just a song but an ocean of emotions - as I come back to my music to highlight domestic violence which is so rampant in our society.”





He added, “Taqdeer is dedicated to everyone who is or has been a victim, with my belief that with bad comes good and with suffering comes ease.”

The music video features Shareen Iftikhar, Khan, Talat Butt and As-haar Azmat.