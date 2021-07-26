Home > Entertainment Gohar Rasheed on bond with mother: ‘Her happiness means a lot to me’ Sakina Mehdi | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

During an appearance on a show, Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed opened up about the bond he shares with mother and his upcoming projects.

Rasheed shared, “There’s a script that I have been waiting on for a while now. It hasn’t kicked off yet. There’s some facial transformation involved in that.”

The Mann Mayal actor revealed, “I’m not interested in direction or production. I think I might take a step back. Take a break from all this, mainly because I don’t feel inspired these days."

He went on to say, “This work is based solely on inspiration. My criteria isn’t that something should be a hit or flop. Whether it clicks or is a hit is beside the point. It’s secondary. This work is based completely on passion. You can’t handle the insane hours and timing if you aren’t passionate about it. So, if you don’t have that drive, then it’s better that you wait things out for a bit.”

Moreover, Rasheed talked about his mother and said, “You can’t define our relationship, but for me, my mom is everything. Her happiness means a lot to me. I go to her for advice and to discuss things.”

He added, “In our society, we have the concept that we shouldn’t discuss work-related matters with females because they think the women won’t understand. ‘What do they know about our work? They are always at home.’ It’s just an idiotic concept. I have received the best and most beautiful advice from my mother, or those women who have been around me. My friends, sisters and my mother.”