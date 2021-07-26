Kubra Khan opens up about marriage plans

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan appeared in an interview and said that she is no rush to get married.

Khan shared, “Honestly, the one thing I have realised is that the maturity and independence you gain and the self-growth you undergo on your own, you can’t get that from being in a relationship. I’m a firm believer in what my mother says, that unless the foundation is strong, you can’t build anything on top of it.”

She added, “Unless you’re strong or you feel like you are ready to involve yourself with someone else, you shouldn’t be with somebody. I am on my journey of self-growth. When I’m done, we’ll see about a relationship. But for now, there’s time.”