Yasir Hussain understands why women are bestowed with higher status by almighty Eesha Iftikhar | July 26, 2021

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz became parents to a newborn baby boy this week, and they are ecstatic about it.

The new parents took to their respective social media to announce the birth of their firstborn with pictures of the baby, whom they named Kabir Hussain. Amid celebrating his little one, the Jhooti actor is making sure to celebrate his wife as well for giving him the best gift of his life.

He posted an adorable photo of holding the baby while gleaming in tha face and paid a sweet tribute to Iqra.

“Thank you, Iqra Aziz," Yasir wrote. "I now fully understand why Almighty has bestowed women with a higher status. Love you."

Initially, Yasir announced the news of the baby’s arrival by posting a picture of the fetus’s hand and revealed the name that the couple decided on. He wrote in the caption:

“Alhamdulillah. Allah k hukum se hum Kabir Hussain ko khushamdeed kehty hain (By the grace of God, we welcome Kabir Hussain into the world).”

Yasir and Iqra shared the news of expecting their baby on social media a few months ago and had already given the fans a heads up about little Kabir arriving in July.