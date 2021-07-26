Home > Entertainment Naimal Khawar Khan leaves fans gushing with Eid-Ul-Azha snaps: check out Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Naimal Khawar Khan leaves fans gushing with Eid-Ul-Azha snaps

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan shared a glimpse of her pictures from Eid-ul-Azha on social media.



Naimal Khawar has always been on point in terms of style. This Eid, Naimal treated her fans to her eastern look as she flaunted her apple green and red-and-white joras.

In the first picture, Naimal is spotted standing in front of a window as she poses for a sun-kissed picture. She was seen adorned in a white saree with a gold border and a red silk blouse. Her hair was tied in a long braid.

In another picture, Naimal was seen clad in an apple green lehenga, richly embroidered with thread and zari work and paired with traditional jewelry. She was seen flaunting her hair in different styles, with makeup done to utmost perfection.

For those unversed, Naimal Khawar is the wife of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, and the two share a son.



On the work front, Naimal starred in drama serial Anaa and also performed in one feature film named Verna where she essayed the role of Mahgul







