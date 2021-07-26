Home > Entertainment Kinza Hashmi celebrates reaching 5 million followers on IG Zainab Nasir | July 26, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Kinza Hashmi celebrates reaching 5 million followers on IG

Model and actress Kinza Hashmi celebrated her big day as she reached the 5 million follower mark on Instagram.



In a recent post, Kinza Hashmi was seen rejoicing at her big achievement with a cake and a topper of 5 million on it.

Kinza’s constant hard work and dedication had paid off.

The actress penned a letter of gratitude for her fans who supported and believed in her all the way. She wrote, “Yaayyy we’re 5million strong! Thank you for all the love and support. Truly grateful to have such amazing fans. You guys are my strength and motivates me every single day to perform better than before.”

Her industry friends, fans and followers showered her with love and appreciation as she flaunted her cake.

Kinza began her career at a very young age. She gained massive acclaim in a short time without having any real artistic background.

In her journey as an actress, she has starred alongside numerous popular names of the industry.







