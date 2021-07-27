Home > Entertainment Uroosa Siddiqui’s shocking weight loss transformation takes the internet by storm Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Uroosa Siddiqui’s shocking weight loss transformation takes the internet by storm

Renowned Pakistani actress Uroosa Siddiqui, who has delivered stunning acting performances in various dramas including Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat, has left everyone stunned with her amazing weight loss transformation.

Some pictures of the actress are making the rounds on social media in which she looks fit than before. The Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah famed actress has uplifted her fashion game along with shedding major weight.





According to the details, Siddiqui worked hard for three years to lose weight and her transformation is appreciated by many on social media.

On the work front, the Barfi Laddu actress was last seen in Makafaat.