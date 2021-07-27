Home > Entertainment Hollywood star Jameela Jamil says she’s disgusted & horrified by Noor Mukadam murder Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Hollywood star Jameela Jamil says she’s disgusted & horrified by Noor Mukadam murder

The killing of Noor Mukaddam has been trending on social media for last week. The brutal murder and beheading of the 27-year-old Noor by Zahir Jaffer have shaken Pakistanis to the core.

While the news about the recent rise in attacks and killings of women in Pakistan have been trending on social media, famed Holllywood actress Jameela Jamil has admitted that she is “horrified” to learn the extensive violence cases against women in Pakistan and India.

The Good Place actress, who is all set to mark her Marvel debut after she was cast for a role on She-Hulk, was informed about the rising violence against women in Pakistan over the last few weeks, especially Noor Mukadam’s shocking case.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jamil expressed her feelings on the horrific tragedy that Noor went through. “I’m disgusted to learn the details of what happened to Noor Mukadam,” she wrote. “And even more horrified that this level of violence no longer surprises me, considering the ongoing violence against women in Pakistan and India.”



She also tagged the link of a story on Noor published in The Daily Beast to make people aware on what happened in Noor’s case.

Noor was the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam. She was found murdered in Islamabad on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer from the crime scene and now his parents have also been charged for trying to hide evidence and aiding and abetting.

Media reports said that Zahir has confessed to the murder of Noor. Police have also gathered video evidence, reportedly of Noor being tortured by Zahir.

Zahir confessed to the police but has kept changing the reasons for murdering her. He was taken back into police custody after a court gave them an extension on the physical remand.