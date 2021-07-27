‘Bollywood has never fascinated me’: Mehwish Hayat

‘Bollywood has never fascinated me,’ says Mehwish Hayat

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat voiced her views behind refusing Bollywood offers in a recent interview.



Mehwish Hayat has been an active part of the Pakistani showbiz industry since a long time and has also been receiving offers from Bollywood.

In an interview with Aik Din Geo Kay Saath, Mehwish revealed, “I got many offers from Bollywood. There was a time when Pakistani cinemas were totally shut down, and like every other actor I had a dream to work in films but sometimes the story didn’t hit me and sometimes the character.”

Mehwish added, “I never thought that if I got a chance to work in Bollywood films I’ll definitely do it just because it’s a Bollywood film. I had my own mindset. Honestly speaking Bollywood never fascinated me a lot and I think after the revival of Pakistani cinema I’ve got a lot of opportunities and recognition here so there’s no need to go to Bollywood in search of work.”

She is known as the dancing diva as she has amazed her fans with her epic dance moves in award shows and other performances.

Mehwish has appeared on both the big and small screens, standing out in every role.