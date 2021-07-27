Home > Entertainment Mariyam Nafees pens emotional note for Noor Mukadam: ‘My heart aches for you’ Sakina Mehdi | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani actor Mariyam Nafees took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note for Noor Mukadam who was murdered on 21st July in Islamabad.

Nafees stated, “Noor, I had a lot to say for the last five days and now that I’m here at the vigil held for you, I don’t know what to say because nothing I say will bring you back. Can’t even say “sorry, we couldn’t protect you” - been saying that quite often lately and situation just keeps getting worse. One by one, we’re ending up becoming a hashtag begging for justice.”

The actor continued, “Somebody just told me that your mom kept saying: ‘Allah ke hawalay, Allah ke hawalay’ at your funeral. Unbelievably brave of her to say that at her bright 27yr old daughter’s funeral. She’s right. She said those things because truly there’s no greater power than Allah and nobody serves justice like He does.”

She added, “To tell you the truth, I don’t have much faith in this system. I’m scared. I’m scared for my mother, my sister, every single daughter of my country to the point that I’m scared for my dog too.”

The Munafiq actor added, “Thinking about your last moments gives me shivers. My heart aches for you and your family. We’re thinking about you, praying for you and we’ll fight for you and what you believed in!”

Nafees concluded, “Rest in peace far far away from this horrible world. Hoping and praying that these recent heinous murders become the wind of change this country desperately needs.”