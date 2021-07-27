Home > Bollywood Akshay Kumar praises real poet after mistakenly crediting Ajay for 'Sipahi' Eesha Iftikhar | July 27, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Actor Akshay Kumar felt emotions right in his gut after listening to Ajay Devgn’s video, in which he is reciting a poem titled Sipahi. The poem is originally written by Manoj Muntashir.

Akshay is not a man who puts his feelings on display. But, for once, he was so touched by Ajay’s recital that he took to his Twitter to post the video. However, he mixed things up and mistook the fact that Ajay is not the writer of the poem, but merely a reader.

"I’m not very expressive when it comes to emotions in real life,” Akshay wrote in the caption, along with the video. “But this got me in tears. ajaydevgn, I didn’t know you have a brilliant poet in you. Kis Kis baat pe dil jeetoge yaar (How often will you win our hearts).”

However, once he realized the poem was written by Manoj, Akshay tweeted again to make clarifications and gushed about the actual writer of the piece that stole his heart. He tweeted:

"Just got to know that the words of the very moving poem are by the amazingly talented manojmuntashir. Narrated by ajaydevgn."

Manoj responded to his tweet, saying, "Whatever little talent I have will always remain grateful to you akshaykumar sir, for letting me write for you time and again. I am glad #Sipahi is narrated so well by ajaydevgn sir and is touching millions of hearts already. More power to our soldiers."

Ajay also replied to Akshay, saying, "Thank you Akki akshaykumar for the nicest words on my ‘poetic’ side. The praise feels good especially when it comes from a friend & esteemed colleague. I also need to thank manojmuntashir for the poetry —Sipahi."