Home > Bollywood Ali Fazal says he almost bagged Rajkummar Rao's role in 'The White Tiger' Web Desk | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ali Fazal says he almost bagged Rajkummar Rao's role in 'The White Tiger'

Ali Fazal is touching on auditioning for The White Tiger for that role that was later taken up by Rajkummar Rao.

Speaking in a recent interview alongside the film's lead Adarsh Gourav, the actor touched on being contacted by director Ramin Bahrani for the role.

"I even auditioned with you, Adarsh, for The White Tiger. This is a revelation. No one knows this. But I was there in the room for White Tiger, as well. It was a beautiful experience. I don't remember which scene..."

But Adarsh did. He said, "I remember the scene. It was the drunk scene where you come in and I say 'this room is like the Taj Mahal' and you say 'shut up, Balram'. And I'm not kidding bro, I've never, ever experienced... That scene we did, we did only once or twice, but I've rarely felt this connected to a co-actor. You were amazing."

The film was eventually passed on to Rajkummar Rao who reportedly made a more plausible pair with Priyanka Chopra.