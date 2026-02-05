'Dhurandhar 2' in high demand for digital rights ahead of theatrical release

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' set to release in March 2026

Dhurandhar 2 is already riding high on high demand for its digital rights ahead of the theatrical release.

As we know, the digital rights for the movie’s part one has been sold to Netflix.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was locked by Jio Studios for a staggering Rs 150 crore.

A source, in this regard, dished out to publication that the giant streamer wanted to buy both movies for Rs 175 crores prior to the release of the first part.

However, the confidant revealed that Jio Studios waited for the first part to release, and secured the deal of Rs 150 crores for the second part alone, making it nearly double what Netflix paid to acquire the first part.

The report added that the digital rights for Dhurandhar Part One were sold for Rs 85 crore, as the insider revealed, “The Rs. 150 crores received by Jio Studios is one of the biggest digital deals in the last few years, as the OTT players have generally slowed down on the acquisition front.”

It added, “But the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, aided by demand from the audience, has pushed the players to pay a premium.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on March 16, 2026, and premieres on JioHotstar later in May 2026.

