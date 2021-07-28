Home > Entertainment Usman Mukhtar opens up about being harassed by a woman Sakina Mehdi | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Usman Mukhtar opens up about being harassed by a woman

On Tuesday, Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar took to Instagram and revealed he himself has been a victim of harassment and bullying. According to him, a female artist has been blackmailing him since one and a half year.

The Anaa actor wrote a lengthy post about his experience, he stated, “I have been harassed, blackmailed, bullied online for 1 and a half year by this woman.”





Mukhtar added, “The harassment was reported to FIA. The FIA was dealing with a person that did not have the original address on their records, which is a crime on its own. Took FIA a year to find this person.”

The actor also said that the female artist continues to harass him despite FIA’s involvement. He asserted, “They investigated the case was properly and they finally took her statement. But this person still does not stop!”

Mukhtar further added, “I know that people grow and change and learn and unlearn, … I respect every woman’s right to freedom of speech and I still chose, despite my experience, to believe any woman when she comes out with accusations or claims of harassment or abuse.”

However, the 36-year-old chose not to disclose the artist's name.

