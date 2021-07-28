Home > Entertainment PM Imran clarifies remarks on women and rape: ‘victim is never responsible’ Sakina Mehdi | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

'PM Imran clarifies remarks on women and rape: ‘victim is never responsible

Previously, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a lot of criticism for his statement on rape. However, he recently appeared for an interview with PBSO News Hour and clarified that his remarks were taken out of context and he would never blame the victims.

The host asked, “In an interview last month, you said that women bear a large part of the responsibility for the number of rising rape cases in Pakistan. Do you truly believe that?”

The premier responded, “Look Judy, the one who commits rape, is solely responsible for it. So let’s be clear about that. No matter what a woman wears or how provocative she is, the person who commits rape is responsible. The victim is never responsible.”

He continued, “My comments were taken out of context. We were simply talking about the Pakistani society and the rising number of sex crimes, including those against children. And when I spoke about ‘pardah’, which is a part of Islam, I was addressing everyone.”

The PM added, “I was talking about bringing the temptations down in society. My comments were deliberately taken out of context because I know the interviews I’ve given; never would I say the victim is to blame.”