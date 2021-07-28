Home > Entertainment We men have collectively let women down over and over again: Mustafa Zahid Sakina Mehdi | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid took to Instagram and penned a note for all women. He apologized for the ongoing femicide in the country and regretted not raising voice against violent men.

Zahid began, “To all the women of my country... I’m ashamed, I’m angry and I’m sorry. I’m sorry because there is nothing more I can do at this point than tell you all that we men have collectively let you down over and over again.”





He went on, “We should have stood up when the first hand was raised on you, instead we decided to look the other way because we felt it was your personal matter.”

He added, “We noticed violent men among us but we chose to ignore them because we felt it wouldn’t hurt us. What we forgot was that these men who think they are so privileged that they can get away with hurting women will tomorrow turn into monsters.”

The singer asked the men to start standing up for women, “This has to stop at the very first point itself which is hurling abuses at women or even making them insecure with the way you look at them.”

Zahid concluded, “Let’s promise ourselves that we will not hesitate to call such men out when we see them around us. friendship or relationship is worth more than a human life.”

He also prayed for Noor Mukadam’s family, “I hope and pray that Noor Mukadam finds peace up in heavens and I pray that Allah gives strength to her parents to bear this pain.”