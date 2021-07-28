Maryam Nawaz self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

On Wednesday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the Vice President of the party Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19.

Aurangzeb tweeted, “Pakistan Muslim League (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 after which she has self-quarantined.”

She also requested for prayers for health of former premier’s daughter.

The PML-N vice president also tweeted, “Overwhelmed by outpouring of prayers & good wishes. Means a world. I have fever, cough and flu symptoms but am being treated at home. Thank you once again and Jazak’Allah.”



