Khadija Siddiqui case: Celebs slam govt for 'early' release of Shah Hussain Sakina Mehdi | July 28, 2021

Shah Hussain’s early release from prison has sparked outrage on social media. In 2016, he stabbed Khadija Siddiqui 23 times and was sentenced to five years in jail. Celebrities and activists are demanding answers from government and condemning convict’s release.

Siddiqui tweeted, “I waited, waited and waited for them to reach out! Zero response. I want answers from IG jail and Minister for prisons, Fayazchohanpti. Your silence reeks of complicity You are responsible for allowing early release of my attacker!”

Filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy took to Instagram and wrote, “He stabbed her 23 times. Why is he out of jail early? Why don't you respond?"

Activist Jibran Nasir wrote, “Shah Hussain stabbed khadijasid751 23 times, released from jail after serving 3.5yrs against his 5yr sentence. Can PTI explain how when Govt can’t remit sentence without Khadija’s consent nor does he qualify for good behaviour release given conviction under 324PPC ShireenMazari1."

















Actress Mahira Khan shared Nasir's tweet and wrote, "WHYYY??"

Actor Nadia Jamil tweeted, “This is unethical and illegal! Surely in constitutional, shariah, humanitarian law! ImranKhanPTI UsmanAKBuzdar with great power comes great responsibility. Please protect the women of this country better. Do no allow tried & convicted abusers, murderers 2 be let off like this.”



