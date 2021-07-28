Home > Entertainment Muneeb Butt touches on negativity, trolling on social media Zainab Nasir | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Muneeb Butt touches on negativity, trolling on social media

Actor Muneeb Butt opened up on his views regarding the toxicity prevailing on social media in a recent chat.



Muneeb appeared on The Mazadaar Show, hosted by Aadi and Faizan and openly revealed his opinions regarding social media's impact.

The Bandi actor said, “People will always comment on you, the trolls will always say something no matter what.”

“People have made fake accounts for trolling purposes. They specially sit and abuse people and unleash their hate after spewing venom.”

He concluded, “If someone posts something on social media just don’t judge them.”

Many actors easily relate to the trolling and negativity that social media brings due to its widely previalant nature.

For those unversed, Muneeb Butt is married to Aiman Khan, another showbiz personality and both share a daughter.