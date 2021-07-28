Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed showcase ‘strong bond’ of friendship

Pakistani actress Kubra Khan appeared in a show where she opened up about her friendship with Gohar Rasheed, leaving fans in disbelief.



Kubra and Gohar Rasheed have worked together in various dramas and make an amazing onscreen couple.

In a show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Kubra said, “Actually there’s a time in everyone’s life when a person goes through hard times, and in our case, Gohar and I both were there for each other in the hard times and that made the bond grow even stronger.”

It is believed that both shared an extremely close bond and had been supporting each other during the rough patches in their life.

On the work front, Kubra and Gohar will once again be sharing the screen in the upcoming film London Nahi Jaungi and fans are eagerly waiting to see their onscreen chemistry.

But Kubra’s and Gohar’s strong bond has also sparked speculations regarding their marriage.