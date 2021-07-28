Home > Entertainment Fans gush over Aisha Khan’s latest clicks with daughter Mahnoor Zainab Nasir | July 28, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Fans gush over Aisha Khan’s latest clicks with daughter Mahnoor

Former actress, host and model Aisha Khan shared adorable pictures with her daughter on Instagram while spending memorable moments with her recently.



Aisha Khan is no longer a part of showbiz as she now dedicates herself completely to her family.

For those unversed, Aisha Khan is married to an army officer Major Uqbah Malik and they both share a daughter Mahnoor Uqbah Malik.

In one picture Aisha Khan was seen holding her little one lovingly in her arms as they posed. They were both clad in powder blue.





In the other photo, Aisha Khan was spotted standing in her garden with Mahnoor.

In almost all the pictures Aisha and Mahnoor were twinning as they wore similar colours and designs.

In the last photo, Aisha was spotted with her husband and daughter.

Fans missed Aisha Khan’s presence onscreen as she had made an impact on them with her stellar performances in drama serials.



