Sajal Aly condemns ongoing femcide, says 'It's a shame' women are not safe in Pakistan
Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 29, 2021

Sajal Aly condemns ongoing femcide, says 'It’s a shame' women are not safe in Pakistan

The brutal murder of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffer has shaken the country to its core. The civil society, prominent celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to demand justice for the domestic violence victims.

Leading Pakistani actress and model Actor Sajal Aly has been the latest addition to the list of prominent figures, who have taken a stand to speak up about the ongoing femicide due to patriarchal violence against women.

Speaking up against the domestic violence in the country, the Mom famed actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday and touched on the safety of women in the country.

“It’s a shame that no woman is safe in this country," she wrote. The Yaqeen Ka Safar actress also shared a post by account Brown Feminist reading, “When you reject the [domestic violence] bill, the culprits of these crimes are exactly the kind of people you protect.”

Aly, who was last seen in web series Dhoop Ki Deewar, continued, “Anyone who continues to be silent is still protecting those people.” She also shared a timeline of the recent reports of violence against women, including the kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador, death of Quratulain Baloch at her husband’s hands, as well as the Usman Mirza case.