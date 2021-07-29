Home > Entertainment Ayeza Khan hits back at trolls after facing criticism on her vaccination certificate Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayeza Khan hits back at trolls after facing criticism on her vaccination certificate

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who has been ruling over the TV screens and now has also become a popular social media personality, has recently updated her fans and followers about her vaccinated status, as she shared a picture of her vaccination certificate on her Instagram handle.

The Chupke Chupke famed diva shared the picture with the caption, “Done and Dusted #letsgetvacccinated #besafe #beresponsible.”

While the actress shared her vaccinated status, some of the internet trolls bullied her and questioned her point of posting it on a public platform. Being a popular social media personality, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress replied back at trolls with a detailed answer.

“Because this is our responsibility as a citizen to get vaccinated,” was the actress’ response to an internet user, who commented if “showing off” her certificate was really needed.

She went on to say that as an influencer it is her responsibility to keep reminding everyone that they have to get vaccinated as every life matters. “The government has started imposing lockdowns again as the cases are rising,” she added.

“Our loved ones are losing their lives. Time is not the same. Our kids are not going to schools, people are losing their jobs, businesses are shutting down [and] still we are unaware of everything,” Khan remarked.

The Mehar Posh starlet advised netizens, who have been questioning her choice of updating her followers that she is now vaccinated, to stop writing such comments and get vaccinated themselves. She also reminded them that without showing the certificate they will not be allowed to go anywhere.





Khan’s husband, actor Danish Taimoor also updated his fans with an Instagram post that he too is fully vaccinated.

On the work front, Khan is currently seen in latest drama serial Laapata opposite Ali Rehman Khan and Sarah Khan.