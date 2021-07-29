



Dur-e-Fishan addresses portrayal of women on television

Pakistani actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem opened up on how women are visualized in society and their onscreen depiction, in an interview.



Dur-e- Fishan spoke up on the most sensitive topic of our industry and society which was the ‘portrayal of women.’

In an interview with BBC Asia, Dur-e-Fishan said, “I think woman runs our whole narrative on TV, mostly we show those women who are a part of our society. I am not saying that TV is not representing our society correctly, it is, but I believe that TV should be portraying our society in such a manner that our society would think of changing itself. We praise those women who are crying and who are returning back to a man who belittles them. That’s what our audience likes.”

Quoting her own drama serial Pardes, the Dilruba actress stated, “Zubaida in Pardes is glorified because she is compromising. It isn’t a slight compromise that we all should do but she is compromising to a point that she is neglecting her children.”

For those unversed, Dur-e-Fishan is an emerging talent of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.