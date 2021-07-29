Home > Entertainment Salma Hasan shares tips on overcoming depression: ‘Your own sanity is really important’ Zainab Nasir | July 29, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salma Hasan shares tips on overcoming depression: ‘Your own sanity is really important’

Pakistani actress Salma Hasan revealed how depression got the best of her and the precautionary measures she took to get rid of the mental ailment.



Salma had been battling with depression for a very long time.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine hosted by Sara Mughni, Salma said, “The most important thing is that you should know and feel that you have done nothing wrong. If you know that you have done nothing wrong you’ll be calm automatically, there’s nothing to hide and be afraid of.”

She added, “As I’ve gone through a lot in my life, I went through a therapy for 5 to 6 years to overcome my self-doubt and depression. I used anti-depressants too when I was going through depression.”

Salma concluded, “Your own sanity is really important in such matters. People will talk a lot about you but you have to be strong. It’s not easy to face your own problems but you have to. You should analyze yourself on your own.”