Humayun Saeed thanks fans for showering love on his birthday

Famed actor and producer Humayun Saeed thanked fans for their love and support as he celebrated his 50th birthday.

Humayun has an extensive fan following on IG and many of his followers managed to send anonymous gifts at his residence on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Humayun Saeed shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations and posted a video on his wife’s request thanking all his fans for the sweet gesture.

In the video Humayun Saeed said, “You guys can only text me on my birthday if you guys have my address, I know you guys must be having my phone number as well. I feel really happy when you guys show so much love for me but I really get embarrassed also. You guys have shown that all of you have such a big heart but I need you guys to just pray for me and my health, that’s more than enough.”



For those unversed, Humayun is not only an actor but also owns a production house. He is the co-founder of Six Sigma Plus which is involved with the production of numerous drama serials and commercial movies.







