Mehwish Hayat demands justice against gender based violence, says ‘time for hashtags is over’

The alarming rise in the horrifying acts of violence against women has shaken the country to its core. In the month of July, the headlines of Quratulain Baloch, Noor Mukaddum and many more cases of violence against women have shocked the nation.

Prominent celebrities, public figures and civil society have stood up and raised their concerns on the growing rate of gender based violence against women in the country. Acclaimed Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat is the most recent celebrity on the list, who has called for an immediate action against the femicide in Pakistan.

The Load Wedding actress took to her social media handles to relay her message to her followers. "Time for hashtags and slogans is over," Hayat wrote in the series of her Instagram Stories.

"We demand to know what the government is going to do to change the system. Sexual and gender violence and other forms of discrimination in a society cannot be eliminated without changing society itself!"

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient starlet went on to say that it is "time for women to define our own narrative." She said, "We will not be bullied into silence. We will accept no one's definition of our lives, but our own. But men also have an important role to play in sending out the message that real men do not hurt or abuse their partners."

Hayat also highlighted that while laws concerning gender-based violence are there, there is a need to rigorously enforce them in a way that makes them "less traumatic for the victim."

"Everyone has the basic human right to live in safety, free from violence and abuse," she said. "No one should live in fear," Hayat said. "It is simply not acceptable and cannot be ignored anymore. Apathy is not an option. Action has to be taken now! Before another victim becomes a hashtag," Hayat added.

The Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress’ message came the same day a six-year-old girl's rape and murder was reported in Karachi's Korangi.