Shaniera Akram condemns rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Karachi

Social worker and wife of former Pakistani cricket team captain Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram has expressed outrage over the rape and murder of a minor girl, who was found dead after being abducted and raped in Korangi area of Karachi.

Expressing her anger and deep grief, Shaniera took to her Twitter account and condemned the rape and murder of six-year-old girl Maham, in Karachi on Wednesday. Sharing a series of tweets, Shaniera wrote, “Things have got to change, It’s got to stop. Things have to change as it stands today, no child in Pakistan is safe.”

The 40-year-old social worker highlighted the deep-rooted issue of child sexual abuse in Pakistan and said, “We are not just dealing with groomers and hidden rock spiders amongst our communities. We are currently dealing with predators whose sole intention is to go out to rape and kill our children!”

Shaniera continued, “Until every child is safe, No children are safe! This little girl, the same age as mine, went out to play and never came back. Tell me to stop talking about it, Go on I dare you?? This happened 20 min from my home. This happened in my city, this happening in our country. And this keeps on happening! Tell me to stop? I won’t! #6yearOldRapedAndMurdered #Korangi #Karachi.”

“Stop telling me this happens everywhere. I’m telling you it’s happening in Pakistan. And I refuse to ignore it until our country does something about it! Too much pain, too much blood spilled. Not enough awareness. Not enough is being done to stop it. When will it end?”

After explaining the gravity of the situation, she asserted that she'd like to join the police force, or the rangers to catch "these monsters" herself. “Forget going into politics. I want to join the police force and rangers to go get these monsters myself. Nothing would make me happier!,” she concluded.

A six-year-old girl, who was reported missing around midnight from Karachi’s Korangi area on Tuesday, was found murdered after being subjected to torture and rape, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said the girl was playing outside the house the night before when her father left her playing in the street. According to officials, when the girl did not return for a long time, the family started searching and the police station was also informed late at night.

The minor's body was found in a garbage dump near her house. As per reports, her dead body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem. The autopsy report confirmed that the girl was killed after being sexually assaulted.