Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy slams PM Imran for saying Pakistani society respects women Sakina Mehdi | July 30, 2021

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy slams PM Imran for saying Pakistani society respects women

Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for stating that Pakistani society gives more respect to women than any other country in the world.

During interview with PBSO News Hour the former cricketer stated, “Absolutely not, Islam gives dignity and respect to women. Having traveled across the world, I find that in Muslim countries, women are treated with far more respect and dignity.”

He added, “Even the rape cases in Pakistan compared to Western countries are minuscule. Yes, we have our issues, we have cultural problems, and every nation has that. But that can be resolved with cultural evolution and education. But as far as a woman’s dignity goes, I can say that this society gives more respect and dignity to women.”

The Academy Awards winner took to Instagram and asked the premier to know his facts about dignity and respect.

The journalist wrote, “1)6th most dangerous country in the world for women. 2) Thousands of women killed in the name of honor. 3) Only 2.5% percent of violence cases reported by women are ever convicted.”

She added, “4)32 percent of women have experienced violence in Pakistan. 5) 40 percent of married women experience spousal abuse and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”