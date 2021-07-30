Home > Entertainment Live today because tomorrow is not promised: Syed Mohammed Ahmed Sakina Mehdi | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Live today because tomorrow is not promised: Syed Mohammed Ahmed

Veteran Pakistani actor Syed Mohammed Ahmed took to Instagram and expressed some advice for his fans.

Ahmed wrote, “Stop keeping your clothes and shoes for special occasions. Wear them whenever you can. Nowadays, being alive is a special occasion.”





Earlier, during an interview the Cake actor revealed why he doesn’t write dramas. He said, “I'm not a great writer at all. Ask the channel heads, they say I write really bad. They say that my stuff is outdated and I can't write so I stopped.”

He added, “The women in my serials don't cry without a reason. I won't focus on deaths, divorces, issues with in-laws and such. I can't treat the women in my work the way they are conventionally treated (destitute). Maybe this is why.”