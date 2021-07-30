Nadial Jamil says patriarchy has no gender

According to veteran Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil, patriarchy has no gender. She took to Instagram and quoted great and inspiring personalities to back her views.

Jamil wrote, “Patriarchy has no gender: ‘There is nothing revolutionary about the control of women's bodies by men. The woman's body is a terrain on which patriarchy is erected,' Rich."

She added, "‘We don't need a patriarchal society, we don’t need a matriarchal society; we just need a human society,’ Naskar. ‘How beautiful it is to live in a world with no walls,’ Al-Sharif. ‘Larna ay roz shaitaan de naal, Te kadi nafs apnay naal larya ee na (You fight Satan every day but you never fight your own ego),’ Shah.”







