Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims

Tom Holland has debunked Tom Cruise claims that he revived the Hollywood during the pandemic.
According to Fandom Wire, Holland said the idea that one man alone restarted Hollywood during COVID does not hold up, and he said it plainly while standing tall for Uncharted.
Back in 2023, the Uncharted lead addressed comments often linked to Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible 7, reminding everyone that his film was already rolling cameras months earlier.
Speaking to Total Film, the 29-year-old praised the effort behind the blockbuster co-starring Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan and Antonio Banderas as Moncada, and he did not hedge his pride.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star said, “I really believe in the project. I believe in the work we’ve done. I’m very proud of how hard everyone worked. We also made this film at the height of COVID.”
“I know Tom Cruise loves to say that he brought the film industry back, but he forgot about this little film called Uncharted that was shooting four months before he was. So, I’m just very proud of what we’ve done. And if we were lucky enough to do it again, it would be really exciting. We’ve only scratched the surface of what Drake and Sully can do,” he added.
The Top Gun actor in 2021 states that he restarted Mission: Impossible 7 during the Covid-19 because he is responsible for thousands of jobs.
Cruise advocated for cinemas during COVID was practical and persistent. He backed safety protocols, paid workers, and spoke openly about the jobs tied to every greenlight. That kind of commitment helps theaters survive, even when streaming feels easier.