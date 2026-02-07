Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style

Bianca Censori made it clear that her fashion choices are self-driven, not controlled by her husband, Kanye West.
While conversing with Vanity Fair, the Yeezy architecture opened up about the concerns over her fashion choices.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” Censori said, adding that when she appears nude, it’s her choice.
She shared that she values West’s opinion when choosing what to wear.
“Me and my husband would work on my outfits together,” Censori said.
She added, “So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”
Notably, Censori is famous for her daring fashion looks at her casual outings.
Last year, she made waves with her completely nude look at the 2025 Grammys.
Arriving on the red carpet with West, Censori initially stepped out in a black fur coat, while her husband opted for black trousers, a T-shirt, and sunglasses.
However, when it came time to pose for photos, Censori turned around and shed the coat, revealing a minidress crafted from sheer illusion netting.
To note, Kanye West (Ye) and Bianca Censori have been married since December 2022, following a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California.