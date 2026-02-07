Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style

The Yeezy architecture opened up about the concerns over her fashion choices

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style
Bianca Censori pushes back on claims Kanye West dictates her style

Bianca Censori made it clear that her fashion choices are self-driven, not controlled by her husband, Kanye West.

While conversing with Vanity Fair, the Yeezy architecture opened up about the concerns over her fashion choices.

“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” Censori said, adding that when she appears nude, it’s her choice.

She shared that she values West’s opinion when choosing what to wear.

“Me and my husband would work on my outfits together,” Censori said.

She added, “So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something.’... If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

Notably, Censori is famous for her daring fashion looks at her casual outings.

Last year, she made waves with her completely nude look at the 2025 Grammys.

Arriving on the red carpet with West, Censori initially stepped out in a black fur coat, while her husband opted for black trousers, a T-shirt, and sunglasses.

However, when it came time to pose for photos, Censori turned around and shed the coat, revealing a minidress crafted from sheer illusion netting.

To note, Kanye West (Ye) and Bianca Censori have been married since December 2022, following a private ceremony in Palo Alto, California.

Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Tom Holland fires back at Tom Cruise’s Covid Hollywood revival claims
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Jimmy Fallon reveals his worst celebrity interview ever: ‘Awful’
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'
Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'
Mariah Carey celebrates 'dream' performance at Winter Olympics 2026
Mariah Carey celebrates 'dream' performance at Winter Olympics 2026
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video

Popular News

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

Chris Hemsworth reveals his dream role for Halle Berry in 'Secret Wars'

55 seconds ago
Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film

Hania Aamir shows excitement for Mahira Khan, Fahad Mustafa’s new film
10 minutes ago
Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record

Taylor Swift makes Spotify history as ‘Opalite’ shatters streaming record
46 minutes ago