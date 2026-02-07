Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Mariah Carey celebrates 'dream' performance at Winter Olympics 2026

The 'Obsessed' singer penned the sweet message after her performance at Milan’s San Siro Olympic Stadium

Mariah Carey called her Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony performance a dream come true, embracing the moment with gratitude and excitement.

Taking to Instagram account on Friday, the Obsessed singer penned the sweet message after her performance on the Italian classic Volare as well as a new hit of her own, Nothing Is Impossible, at Milan’s San Siro Olympic Stadium on Friday.

In a shared post, she dropped the glimpses of her sparkling performance, donning a white gown covered in silver jewels, which she accessorized with a feathery shawl and glittery jewelry including a butterfly ring.

She penned the caption, “Such a dream come true to perform (in Italian!) at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony. Thank you to everyone who made this happen, Nothing Is Impossible!”


Her post came after Carey announced her participation in the Olympics in December with an Instagram video that featured her speaking Italian in a glamorous red dress.

Carey recently earned MusiCares’ 2026 Person of the Year honor ahead of her Winter Olympics appearance.

The opening ceremony also included performances and appearances by Andrea Bocelli, Pierfrancesco Favino alongside violinist Giovanni Zanon, Sabrina Impacciatore, Laura Pausini, Lang Lang, Cecilia Bartoli, and Ghali.

