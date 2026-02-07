Margot Robbie on overcoming her ‘awful’ accent for 'Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie revealed she wasn’t originally meant to play the lead in Wuthering Heights.
During the appearance on The Graham Norton Show along with Jacob Elordi, the Barbie star got candid about her role in the film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 gothic novel of the same name.
“I wasn’t always going to be in it. I was thrilled to be the producer, but at some point, we were talking about Cathy, and I decided to throw my hat into the ring,” said Robbie, referring to the female lead character, Catherine Earnshaw.
Robbie continued, “I’ve always wanted to be one of Emerald’s actors and fortunately, she felt the same way. It worked out wonderfully.”
In Wuthering Heights, Elordi takes on Heathcliff, an orphan drawn to Catherine, the daughter of the wealthy family who raised him.
Their doomed love, class divide, and its effect on their families drive the story.
“Emerald loves the book and she really focused on the feeling it gave her when she first read it at 14,” said Robbie.
The Suicide Squad star added, “She channels that raw emotional experience so it’s an interpretation rather than an adaptation.”
“In my opinion, it is one of the greatest love stories of all time and it has a great cast and incredible actors. It’s a great film,” she added.
Wuthering Heights is set to be released ahead of Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 13.