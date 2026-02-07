Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony

The 'Lover' singer made a cameo to share a touching video at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony
Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony

Taylor Swift delivered a heartfelt message to athletes during the Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony.

On Friday, The Life Of A Showgirl songstress made a cameo to share a touching video at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

"I just wanted to say thank you!" Swift, 36, said in a pre-recorded video, wearing a Ralph Lauren Team U.S.A. Polo Bear Long Sleeve.

"Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring," she continued.

Swift added, "I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful you brought us all along with you on this journey so that we get to watch you do this.”

She mentioned, "I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."

Notably, Swift shared the special message to the athletes after she dropped her star-studded music video for Opalite on Spotify and Apple Music.

Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Bianca Censori talks marriage to Kanye West and his mental health struggles
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Katie Price and Peter Andre finally reconcile, ending long-running feud
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Tom Holland's fiancé Zendaya flaunts new hair transformation in key campaign
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift reveals personal inspiration behind 'Opalite' music video
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
Bad Bunny's community plans secret event ahead of his first Superbowl gig
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
D4vd case: Doubts over concealment of Celeste Rivas' body emerge
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Travis Kelce blames Taylor Swift for major mishap ahead of wedding
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Halle Berry shares exciting update after three 'failed' marriages
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family
Britney Spears’ loved ones fear her mental health after confession against family

Popular News

Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role

Margot Robbie reveals truth behind her grueling 'Wuthering Heights' role
14 hours ago
Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?

Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'?
8 hours ago
Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day

Atlanta Rapper Lil Jon’s son remains missing as search enters fifth day
8 hours ago