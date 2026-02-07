Taylor Swift praises athletes during Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony

Taylor Swift delivered a heartfelt message to athletes during the Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony.
On Friday, The Life Of A Showgirl songstress made a cameo to share a touching video at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.
"I just wanted to say thank you!" Swift, 36, said in a pre-recorded video, wearing a Ralph Lauren Team U.S.A. Polo Bear Long Sleeve.
"Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring," she continued.
Swift added, "I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful you brought us all along with you on this journey so that we get to watch you do this.”
She mentioned, "I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."
Notably, Swift shared the special message to the athletes after she dropped her star-studded music video for Opalite on Spotify and Apple Music.