Priyanka Chopra applauds Nick Jonas’ honest work in new album

Global couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to admire and praise each other, showcasing true love.
Taking to Instagram on February 6, the In My City star shared a heartfelt message for her husband Nick Jonas, an American actor and singer, who recently released his new album Sunday Best.
The Isn't It Romantic star wrote, “There aren’t enough words to express myself but I’ll try..You are what dreams are made of… Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like treasure and isn’t afraid to show it. I’m so grateful that the universe led me to you. You’re the best decision I ever made. I’m so in awe of your endless talent. You’re the most honest and sincere person I’ve ever known.. and the most beautiful part of it is.. it’s just who you are."
Priyanka went on to say, "You don’t even try. You are the reason I smile everyday. Thank you for being mine. These pictures are from our early days but it still feels like yesterday..”
“I’m so proud of this album. You bared your soul in every note and every lyric . It takes a really secure person to be able to reach down so deep and share it with the world. I love you endlessly. Do yourself a favor. Grab the one you love and listen from the beginning. This is how love should be,” Priyanka added.
For the unaware, Priyanka and Nick finally got married in 2018 in a lavish wedding ceremony with both Christian and Hindu traditions and welcomed a baby girl, Malti Marie in 2022.
The Jealous artist just dropped his fifth solo studio album, Sunday Best, today, on February 6, 2026, marking his first solo project in nearly five years.