Home > Entertainment Maya Ali melts hearts by her act of kindness Zainab Nasir | July 30, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Maya Ali melts hearts by her act of kindness

Pakistani actress Maya Ali impressed her fans as she came to the aid of an ailing girl by fulfilling her wish.



The girl named Hana Memon was in dire need of help as she was suffering from intense hardship.

Taking to Instagram, Maya Ali shared pictures of the girl and detailed her suffering. She penned the post with an emotional long paragraph, “Hana Memon is one of the strongest and bravest girl’s I had the honour of meeting. Unfortunately her father tragically lost his life to Covid-19 earlier this year and she was then diagnosed with Cancer. I sat with her and discussed different topics, and it was then I realized how positive and strong she is. She has been fighting courageously, and along the way inspiring others too. Her strength is her mother who is stronger than any other person. Hana expressed her wish to wear Maya Pret official, and Maya Pret was honoured to dress this beautiful girl. My prayers and best wishes are with you My love Hana. I hope you grow to become even stronger and achieve every single dream of yours. Ameen.’’

Many fans, followers and colleagues showered Maya with love and praise over her act of generosity.







