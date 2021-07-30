Home > Entertainment ‘Laapata’: Sarah Khan receives good news on shoot Zainab Nasir | July 30, 2021 Share





‘Laapata’: Sarah Khan receives good news on shoot

Actress Sarah Khan revealed that she received the good news of her pregnancy on the sets of the drama Laapata, in a recent interview.



The actress expressed her delight and welcomed her stepping on the road to parenthood as she announced the good news to fans on her IG handle.

Recently, in an interview with Hum network, Sarah Khan said, “When i was planning to go into the field to practice badminton for the role of athlete in Laapata I came to know that I am expecting.”

Sarah Khan further added, “I even discussed my plans of badminton training with my team as well but I got to know that I am pregnant.”

The Sabaat actress insisted, “You all have to watch Laapata because it has all types of characters including my own character Falak.”

Sarah Khan had tied the knot with singer Falak Shabbir last year during the pandemic.



