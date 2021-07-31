Home > Entertainment Bakhtawar Bhutto throws surprise birthday bash for husband Mahmood Chaudhry Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 31, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Bakhtawar Bhutto throws surprise birthday bash for husband Mahmood Chaudhry

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the eldest daughter of the PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, took to her Instagram on Friday and shared glimpses of the lavish birthday party, she organized for her husband Mahmood Chaudhry.

Bakhtawar’s husband Mahmood, who turned 33 on July 28, also took to his Instagram stories and shared beautiful pictures from his surprise birthday party, organized by his wife.

In the shared pictures, the décor looks stunning with room full of balloons, flower filled tables and a rainbow cake. While sharing the pictures from celebrations, Mahmood thanked Bakhtawar for throwing a wonderful birthday bash for him.

Bakhtawar and Mahmood tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony on January 29, 2021, at Bilawal House, Karachi.



